KUALA LUMPUR: Local content is essential to help students master the English language, according to an academic.

Prof Dr Wan Ramli Wan Daud, who also heads a movement to abolish the teaching of Science and Mathematics in English, said the books for English lessons for Malaysian schoolchildren were imported from Spain.

“They use Spanish examples, which our students don’t understand. We should have a local educationist to write the books using local examples,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

Another problem, he said, is the shortage of teachers to teach English.

Wan Ramli said it is a fallacy to believe that the local standard of English will improve with the teaching of the two subjects in the language, a programme known as PPSMI, its Malay acronym.

Instead, he said, the PPSMI, introduced in 2003 and abolished in 2012, led to a decline in the standard of Science and Mathematics. “Before that, our students scored above average in international tests,” he noted.

The PPSMI was replaced by the Dual Language Programme in 2013, giving students a choice of English or Malay in the learning of Science and Mathematics, but it also failed to achieve the desired objective.

“The government should examine the two programmes before making more changes,” Wan Ramli said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said a committee has been formed to conduct a study on the PPSMI.

Mahathir, who gave a special address to Education Ministry staff in Putrajaya yesterday, said at a press conference that the policy will only be re-implemented with majority support from the Cabinet.

He also advised stakeholders to meet with the government to provide feedback on the issue.

Nonetheless, he reiterated his preference for the two subjects to be taught in English.

Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia president Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz objected to the PPSMI but expressed support for the teaching of English in school.

He said the government should concentrate on improving the standard of how English is taught instead of considering other ideas.