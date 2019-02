NIBONG TEBAL: A urine test on a factory van driver who was involved in an accident in Taman Widuri, Sungai Bakap here early yesterday morning found the man positive on methamphetamine.

South Seberang Perai district police chief Supt Shafie Abdul Samad said the 47-year-old man was detained by police after the mishap which resulted in the death of one woman and caused four others to be injured when the factory van skidded in the incident at 6.50am.

“Police detained the factory van driver after the accident and found him positive on drugs. He has been remanded for further investigation,’’ he said when contacted here today.

In the accident, the victim N. Tanggam, 57, a front passenger was thrown out of the window before the van landed on her, killing her at the scene.

Four other passengers, aged 20 to 28 years, were injured including a broken spine and a broken collarbone, while the van driver was unhurt. — Bernama