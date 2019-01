PETALING JAYA: A buoyant Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak went on social media to express his joy over Barisan Nasional (BN) retaining the Cameron Highlands parliament seat in yesterday’s by - election.

The former prime minister had campaigned extensively in the highlands, using his leverage as a Pahang-born leader to woo the voters there.

He also released a jazzy music video in the midst of the campaigning; highlighting how he was made the victim in what he called a political conspiracy by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Najib also expressed his gratitude to PAS as the Islamist party had stayed out of the contest and chose to support BN.

The voter turnout in Jerai, which is a predominantly a Malay and Orang Asli state electorate under the Cameron parliament saw an almost 80% voter turnout.

BN direct candidate Ramli Mohd Nor scored a stunning 3,238 majority over Pakatan’s M. Manogaran. The voter turnout of almost 69% in the whole constituency was also the highest since last May’s general election.

Ramli has become the first Orang Asli parliamentarian in the country.

“I appreciate the support of (PAS president) Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, (PAS deputy president) Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and PAS members who helped to chart a people’s win in Cameron,” Najib said.

He also posted that he was confident that the PAS-BN alliance would become stronger in the future.

Najib also lavished praise on BN’s longest allies, MCA and MIC, for helping the coalition to regain a degree of pride which was bruised after they lost for the first time in the last general election.

Najib’s presence on the campaign trail had also prompted DAP strongman Lim Kit Siang to retort that Najib was attempting a political comeback.

Former PKR Youth deputy head Dr Afif Bahardin responded by saying that he has doubts that the former Umno president could return triumphantly.

“I think Najib was using the by - election to distract people from the real issues. He wanted to soften his image, hence his rendition of songs.”

Afif said it would be difficult for the people, particularly the bumiputra to forget the ‘blunders’ that Najib allegedly made during his tenure as the prime minister.

From the 1MDB global financial scandal to the mismanagement of Felda and other issues, the bumiputras cannot easily overlook his misdeeds, said Afif.

He said the issue of race and religion was a factor, but PH promised changes and reforms.

“In eight months, changes cannot happen overnight. It is gradual and over time, the people may be able to witness our progressive policies,“ he said.

Afif said Najib should repent and focus on seeking forgiveness instead of trying to distract the people.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4reIumDZr4g