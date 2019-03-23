(Video) Solidarity rally participants gather at the Sultan Abdul Samad building

KUALA LUMPUR: A ceremony in solidarity with the victims of last week’s terrorist attack in Christchurch was held in a sombre mood at the iconic Sultan Abdul Samad building today.

Spokesmen from religious affilitations and politicians held speeches of their own before the launch of a declaration against extremism by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

Witnessing the ceremony was New Zealand High Commissioner Hunter Nottage who had earlier conveyed his condolences to the Malaysian victims involved in the massacre.

He noted in a brief speech that the ceremony held in New Zealand yesterday “was a nationwide call for prayer.”

He was also on hand to receive the families of the late Mohd Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17, who was among the 50 killed in the incident.

Representing Mohd Haziq’s family was his aunt Zarina Shuib, who expressed their suprise at the support extended to them.

“We as a family are touched ... and although this is great test that we are facing, we accept it,“ she said in a short speech given on stage to the crowd clad in white to mark the occasion.

Also on hand was Australian High Commissioner Andrew Goledzinowski who said that although the act, which was committed by an Australian, could have divided those of different faiths, this gathering only proved that “he had failed spectacularly.”

Among the crowd was Federal Territories Mufti Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Turkish Ambassador to Malaysia Merve Kavakci, who had earlier walked together with rally-goers holding yellow flowers against the backdrop of placards that read “Peace”.

The ceremony brought with it a message that the people of Malaysia wanted peace and rejected any form of violence.

With the symbol of a white dove with a hibiscus backdrop, religious bodies of Sikhism, Taoism, Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism and as well as more than 50 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) attended the rally.

