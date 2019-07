PUTRAJAYA: The visa-on-arrival (VOA) facility for tourists from China and India has been extended at six additional entry points beginning July 15 in a bid to promote Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

Home Ministry (KDN), in a statement today said, the entry points are Langkawi International Airport and Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS in Kedah, Miri International Airport and Sungai Tujoh ICQS in Sarawak, Labuan Ferry Terminal and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah International Airport (Skypark Subang).

However, the VOA facility is only given to tourists from China and India who are entering Malaysia from a third country namely Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

To boost tourist arrivals as well as encouraging them to spend more in the country, it said the VOA facility had also been improved.

It said the duration of stay in Malaysia for travel purposes had been extended to 15 days compared to the previous seven days, while the VOA fee had been reduced from RM330 to RM200.

These tourists are to have at least US$500 (RM2,100), which was reduced from US$1,000 (RM4,120) either in cash, travellers’ cheque, credit card, debit card or electronic money accredited by Bank Negara Malaysia, said the statement.

KDN said it welcomed the presence of tourists who would contribute to the country’s income and economic development.

“At the same time, the ministry will not compromise on any individuals, travel agents or irresponsible parties who abuse the visa facility which could jeopardise the national security and public order,“ it said.

It said the Immigration Department, police and other enforcement agencies would continue to carry out operations against illegal immigrants who would be barred from entering the country if caught and convicted. — Bernama