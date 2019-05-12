Vivian Wong dedicates victory to late father

SANDAKAN: Newly-elected Sandakan MP Vivian Wong has dedicated her win to her late father Datuk Stephen Wong who died on March 28.

Vivian said she would visit her father’s grave today.

“I am grateful to my late father who had groomed me to be in this politician role and made me who I am today – a strong young lady.

“My win is not only just for me, but also for my late father and my family, and most importantly, the people of Sandakan,” she said after being declared the winner of the Sandakan parliamentary by-election last night.

Vivian also said that she was overwhelmed with the commitment and dedication shown by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal in backing her throughout the campaign period.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said Vivian’s victory was an apt gift in conjunction with the first anniversary of the Pakatan Harapan government at the federal level and the Sabah government led by Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

The Finance Minister said it was a shot in the arm for both governments to work harder for the people and nation.

Meanwhile, Vivian’s mother Datin Florence Chong said her daughter’s victory was somewhat an “antidote” to her grief of losing Stephen, 64, who died of heart failure on March 28. which triggered the by-election.

“Vivian’s victory shows the deep respect the people of Sandakan hold for my late husband,” she said.

DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang stressed that Vivian’s victory showed the people had faith in the PH government in Putrajaya and the Warisan-led government in Sabah.

He said it showed that the “rakyat” (people) wanted Malaysia Baru (the New Malaysia) , Sabah Baru (the New Sabah) and Sandakan Baru (the New Sandakan), alluding to the fact of the people’s disdain for the previous Barisan Nasional government, both in Sabah and at the federal level.

“It is also a rejection of the “malu apa bossku” launched by the former prime minister (Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak) and the people’s desire for a government that is clean,”he added.

Loosely translated it means nothing to be ashamed of.

Najib is currently facing a slew of charges for alleged Criminal Breach of Trust, abuse of power and money laundering.

Meanwhile, Sabah DAP deputy chairman and Tanjung Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said that with today’s result, Sandakan was in for a brighter future.

The acting state Health and People’s Well-being Minister said that he and Vivian would work to fulfill the promises made to bring greater progress to Sandakan.

As for Wong Shing Yee, 38, Vivian’s sister, she expressed her thanks to Sandakan voters for placing their trust in Vivian.

“Thanks to the people of Sandakan who supported Vivian and gave her the opportunity to serve Sandakan,“ she said. — Bernama