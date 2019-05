SANDAKAN: The newly-elected Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee spent her first morning as a people’s representative by visiting the grave of her late father Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, at the Sandakan Christian Cemetery here.

Vivian, 30, was accompanied by her mother Datin Florence Chong Mee Fook and other family members, as well as Sandakan DAP members.

Looking sad, Vivian and her entourage lowered their heads at her late father’s grave as a sign of respect for his services to the people when he was Sandakan MP for two terms.

She also had difficulty holding back her tears as she placed flowers on her father’s grave.

Her sadness was understandable as the youngest of four siblings, Vivian dedicated her election victory in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election yesterday to her late father for his guidance in the political arena.

The Sandakan parliamentary seat was left vacant following the death of Stephen Wong from a heart attack on March 28 in Kota Kinabalu.

Yesterday, Vivian was declared a new Sandakan MP with a bigger majority of 11,521 votes. Her father had won the seat with a 10,098-vote majority in 14th General Election.

She defeated her nearest rival Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin from Parti Bersatu Sabah and three independent candidates, Hamzah Abdullah, Chia Siew Yung and Sulaiman Abdul Samat. — Bernama