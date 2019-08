KUALA LUMPUR: Appointing undergraduates to university senates will allow the former to represent their fellow students in determining the road map for public higher learning institutions in the country and other issues such as student welfare and rights.

The Education Ministry in a statement said the country would be the first in Southeast Asia to do so.

“The ministry sees this endeavour as the best exposure in preparing quality leadership in the future,” it said.

It said Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik today met students who have been appointed as senators at their respective universities.

During the meeting, Maszlee expressed hope that the students would take up the role with great responsibility and contribute their ideas for the betterment of public universities and higher education institutions in the country.

“Students are among the major stakeholders for the ministry in ensuring smooth implementation of the education reform agenda that is being carried out,“ it said. — Bernama