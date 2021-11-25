Wait for clean water supply over for Marudi’s rural folks

MARUDI: Decades of wait is over for rural folks in Marudi after finally having access to clean water supply through the Rural Water Supply Project (BALB).

The project, under the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) and completed in September last year, will benefit some 8,000 residents in 32 longhouses and two villages there.

Marudi Iban Community leader Pemanca Randie Bundan said clean water supply has given residents there a new lease of life as they now get to enjoy the same facilities as their urban counterparts in the district.

Many of Marudi’s rural folks have been waiting for a long time for clean water supply, he said, especially longhouse residents.

Randie said the project came as a huge relief for these residents who have had to endure much difficulty without clean water supply.

“This project is proof that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government and Federal government, through KPLB, have not neglected the needs of the rural populace,” Randie told Bernama at the project’s opening ceremony at the Ridab longhouse in Sungai Pasir here today.

Also present at the event, officiated by Sarawak chief minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, was Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid. — Bernama