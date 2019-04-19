Wan Azizah’s driver suffers serious injuries after accident

KUALA LUMPUR: The driver of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Abdullah Sani Said, 60, was seriously hurt after he was involved in an accident in Jalan Segambut Dalam yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief Supt Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the incident took place when Abdullah Sani’s motorcycle collided with another after trying to avoid a car emerging from the Persiaran Prima Pelangi Junction.

‘’During the incident, the victim who was riding a Yamaha FZ150 from the direction of Mont Kiara collided with a Yamaha LC which came from the direction of Segambut while evading a car emerging from the junction.

‘’The victim suffered from brain hemorrhage from the accident and is now being treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,’’ he said in a statement.

He said the driver of the car and the Yamaha LC rider could not be contacted.

Members of the public were urged to help the police find the rider of the Yamaha LC motorcycle with registration number WC5712F to help in investigation, he added. — Bernama