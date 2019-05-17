Wan Azizah urges netizens to be more responsible following teen’s suicide

GENEVA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) has urged netizens to be more responsible on social media following the news of a teenager who killed herself after receiving a 69% vote to choose death over life.

“It’s sad that this young woman who has taken her life was influenced by irresponsible people on social media. I think netizens must be responsible as well ... (for) voting ... this (life) is not something to play with,“ she told Bernama and RTM in a press conference here yesterday.

She also took note of the statement from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) that an individual could be sentenced if found guilty of abetting the suicide.

MCMC in a statement on Wednesday said under Section 305 of the Penal Code, it was an offence to abet the act of committing suicide by a person below the age of 18 years. Offenders can be sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine.

Meanwhile, Wan Azizah said mental health problems, especially among adolescents, needed to address, and required the concerted collaboration of all ministries and agencies involved.

“For the other youngsters who feel like giving up, they need counselling,“ she said, adding that they were the future generation of the country.

The 16-year-old girl in Sarawak took her own life on Tuesday after holding a poll on her Instagram. — Bernama