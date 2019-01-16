Water tariffs expected to increase in Terengganu: MB

KUALA TERENGGANU: Consumers in Terengganu may have to pay higher water tariffs like in other states as it has not raised the rates in the last 22 years.

Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said Terengganu was among three states which had not increased their water tariffs during that period.

“The proposed tariff increase is being studied and today, we were briefed by a representative of the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry on the need to implement new water tariffs and its impact on the financial state of the water management companies in all states.

“We will consider and look carefully at the impact as our main objective is to minimise the effects of the tariff increase on the people, especially the low-income group,“ he told reporters after the handing-over of duties involving senior state officials, here, today.

Recently, Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister, Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar said water tariffs might be raised in stages this year in line with the government’s effort to restructure the water supply industry in this country.

Ahmad Samsuri said the state government would do an in-depth study from all aspects including the consumer segment and the appropriate tariff increase for each category (domestic and industry).

“The decision will be finalised before the end of this month and it will then be conveyed to the ministry.

“There is definitely justification for an increase in water tariffs because after 22 years without any, the operational costs surely have gone up but we assure the effects will be very minimal on the low-income group,“ said the mentri besar, who would not divulge the expected increase at this point. — Bernama