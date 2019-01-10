White paper to be tabled in Parliament in September: Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry is expected to table the white paper which outlines the Malaysian Armed Forces’ (MAF) current capabilities and latest development plan in Parliament in September.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the white paper was drafted by using the guidelines and defence aspects of foreign countries such as Japan, New Zealand and Australia as references, to further strengthen the country’s military system.

“It is also formulated by taking into account the short-term and long-term aspects of the nation’s defence policy, apart from providing comprehensive explanation to the people.

“We don’t want people to forget about the role of MAF. That is why the national defence policy needs to be understood to cover all aspects,” he told reporters after the Defence Minister’s new year message at Wisma Perwira, here today.

Also present were MAF chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin and Defence Ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Halimi Abd Manaf.

He said this white paper would then be presented to the people after being approved in Parliament.

“This white paper will play a role in informing the Parliament and the people on the challenges faced by the ministry.

“However, this does not mean that we are going to expose the strategic importance and confidentiality of MAF, but more of enhancing the integrity and understanding of the public on the importance of defence and security,” he said.

Commenting on the militant Daesh, Mohamad said his ministry was constantly monitoring the group’s activities despite there was no reported terrorist incidents in Malaysia of late.

“We are continuously monitoring, and relevant authorities are always cooperating and providing relevant information to me,” he said. — Bernama