PETALING JAYA: Water supply is expected to be restored gradually beginning late today following the completion of the scheduled equipment replacement works at Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (SSP2).

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, in a statement today, said the replacement works at the plant in Sungai Selangor was completed at 11pm yesterday.

“The plant will be activated and the process of distributing treated water supply to the main reservoirs and the main distribution system will be carried out before water is distributed to customers. This process is expected to take 24 hours,“ Syabas said in the statement.

“The supply recovery will vary from one area to another depending on the geographical location and altitude of customers’ premises.”

Consumers are also advised to get updates of the water supply status by checking on www.syabas.com.my, Facebook page: Air Selangor, Twitter @air_selangor and via air Air Selangor application available for download via Google Play and the App Store.