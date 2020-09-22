Youth missing in Bukit Apek found dead

KUALA LUMPUR: A youth who went missing this morning in the Bukit Apek area, Hulu Langat, here, was found dead at 7.15 pm tonight.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the victim, identified as Anup Philip Philipose, 21, was found about 300 metres from the start of his journey up the hill.

He said the deceased found lying face done, was believed to have fallen while walking through a hiking trail and his leg was stuck in a crevice.

“The body was brought down from the hill at 8.30 pm,” he told Bernama.

“The remains were sent to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital,” he said in a statement here today.

Hulu Langat Zone Fire and Rescue Department Operations Officer Zafiruddin Mohd Nasir said the department was informed by the police at about 3.45 pm and a team of firemen was deployed to the scene.

Zafiruddin said the firemen and police had conducted a search around Bukit Apek since this afternoon and also set up an operations room in Bukit Hartamas about two kilometres from the dead youth’s house. — Bernama