CLOSE to one million youths have successfully claimed their eBelia credit via ShopeePay. As of June 7, the programme has succeeded in generating sales amounting to 120% of the total amount disbursed by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) through ShopeePay. Additionally, some 140,000 sellers and traders that accept ShopeePay have already benefited from the eBelia programme.

Head of ShopeePay Malaysia Alain Yee said: ”As one of the newest mobile wallets to enter a crowded space, it is indeed humbling to receive the resounding support from eligible eBelia participants. When compared against MOF’s announcement, the bulk of the 1.7 million successful applicants have chosen ShopeePay. This is possibly because our e-wallet can be used both online and offline nationwide, with a reach as far and wide as Semporna, Sabah; Miri, Sarawak; Kemaman and Gong Badak in Terengganu and Bachok, Kelantan.”

Yee added that based on the preliminary data from June 1 till 7, user behaviour amongst eBelia recipients suggest that the programme has driven adoption of e-wallets and is likely going to lead to long term usage.

“Of the total successful eBelia applicants via our mobile wallet, about 40% are new ShopeePay users that activated their e-wallet just for eBelia. Additionally, we are positive that customer retention rate amongst these new users will be high as over 20% have already topped up their e-wallet at least once within the first week of using ShopeePay,” he explained.

On what the recipients have been spending on, Yee shared that many were seen to be using the eBelia credit on very practical purchases: daily necessities, food and beverages, books, as well as home and living items, among others. A closer look into the spending pattern of these eBelia youths for the past week reveals the following (Observations are made based on top 100 merchants by transactions recorded offline, online (merchants’ webstores and Apps), and on Shopee.