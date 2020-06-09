1664 Blanc partners with Nerdunit for good taste with a fashionable twist

1664 Blanc, the fastest-growing premium brand in Malaysia, gave a chance for fans and fashionistas alike to experience French elegance embodied in an exclusive streetwear collection through the first-ever virtual fashion launch for a beer brand on our shores!

Drawing from the brand’s ethos of sharing good taste, 1664 Blanc has a long and rich history of collaborating with international designers such as Christian Lacroix and Philippe Starck to share good taste with a twist. This is the first time the brand is collaborating with an Asian designer – none other than Malaysia’s leading urban fashion brand Nerdunit – who gained international prominence and critical popularity since the brand was founded in 2011.

1664 Blanc’s cool French chic and distinctive blue and white brand imagery were the inspiration behind Nerdunit’s latest line-up which includes a limited-edition reversible bomber jacket, a t-shirt with Nerdunit’s signature flight tag accessory, a pouch, cap and mobile phone pop-socket.

The 1664 Blanc X Nerdunit collection was launched at a virtual party on 1664 Blanc’s Facebook page, a first for both brands, where 1664 Blanc showcased “sharing good taste with a twist” through Nerdunit’s contemporary streetwear collaboration as a homage to the unique hint of citrus characteristic of the French-style wheat beer and its elegant blue bottle.

Hosted by 1664 Blanc ambassadors Venice Min, Josh Kua, Neal Edwin, Brynn Lovett and Sanjna Suri, more than 18,000 fans enjoyed the virtual fashion show catwalk and performances from the ambassadors and a post-launch afterparty with games where viewers stood to win merchandise from the collection as well as exclusive discount codes for 1664 Blanc purchases from Carlsberg Malaysia’s official store on Shopee.

Speaking on the collaboration and launch, Caroline Moreau, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, said, “As the fastest-growing premium beer brand in Malaysia, 1664 Blanc is the perfect brand to marry classic French elegance to modern Malaysian fashion through this unique collaboration with Nerdunit, the result of which is one of the most exciting streetwear collections launched this year and available exclusively through Nerdunit’s boutique and 1664 Blanc’s consumer promotions.”

“Our inspiration for the launch was the duality of 1664 Blanc’s good taste – an excellent brew and elegant brand that inspires our consumers to show and share good taste with a twist. Since we cannot share good taste in person during these times, we eschewed a traditional launch event for a virtual one, the first of its kind for a beer brand here, riding on the growing global popularity of ‘cloud parties’ to engage our consumers with an exciting launch they could experience and participate in while celebrating responsibly in the comfort of their own homes,” Moreau added.

Due to overwhelming demand, 1664 Blanc has extended its consumer promotions to July 31 where purchases of two eight-can promotional packs from Carlsberg Malaysia’s official store on Shopee comes with the limited-edition t-shirt, two 500ml cans of 1664 Blanc, and the chance to win other exclusive merchandise from the collection.

Fans can also stand to win 1664 Blanc X Nerdunit merchandise simply by snapping and sending a photo of the receipt from purchases of any eight-can promotional pack of 1664 Blanc from participating supermarkets and hypermarkets, which also come with one free 500ml can of 1664 Blanc.

In convenience stores, purchases of 1664 Blanc products worth RM20 and above from now until June 30 will entitle consumers to win the exclusive 1664 Blanc X Nerdunit pouch.

For more information, visit 1664 Blanc’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/1664BlancMY or bit.ly/1664BlancOutlets for the full list of participating outlets.