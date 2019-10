APPLE Fox Cider, is celebrating its key ingredient - apples - by bringing Malaysians an opportunity to experience wayyy more apples through a series of exciting activities!

In this month long celebration of the apple season, you can catch the Fox Mobile which will be traveling nationwide giving you a taste of the Apple Fox experience and in line with Apple Day, you can enjoy a free glass of Apple Fox Cider when you bring your own glass to participating outlets!

The promotion starts with the Fox Mobile which will tour the Klang Valley and other states, where Malaysians will have an opportunity to learn about the brewing process of Apple Fox Cider and even ‘harvest’ their own Apple Fox Cider draught fresh from the Fox Mobile. There will also be fun games where participants will have an opportunity to win exclusive Apple Fox merchandise.

In conjunction with Apple Day, Apple Fox Cider is inviting all cider lovers to bring your own glass to be filled with Apple Fox Cider, at no cost. This weekend affair will take place on Oct 19 and 20 at participating pubs, bars, and restaurants.

On Oct 18, find the fox in major newspapers and exchange it for a free can of Apple Fox Cider on Oct 19 and 20 at participating supermarkets and hypermarkets from 12pm to 8pm.

Join the Fox in the apple thieving fun with the Grand Theft Apple online game! All you have to do is collect as many apples as you can to stand a chance to win exclusive prizes! The top three scorers will win the grand prize of 288 cans of Apple Fox Cider.

Inspired by New Zealand cider makers, Apple Fox Cider places utmost importance and emphasis on the quality and the quantity of the ingredient that goes into the perfect pick-me-up beverage. Using only real apples from the freshest source, the orchard, Apple Fox pays homage to the apple harvest season and Apple Day - an annual affair celebrated globally.

“It’s no secret that the key to Apple Fox Cider lies in the fresh, crisp, real apples we use - and of course made with way more apples because quality and great tasting cider is our priority in every sip! And what better way to do so than to bring light to the international annual celebration of Apple Day and give Malaysians the Wayyyy More Apples experience!” said Heineken Malaysia Berhad marketing director Pablo Chabot.

Apple Fox Cider is available in 320ml cans and 325ml bottles from hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores. Bottles and draught are also available in bars, pubs and restaurants.