A flair for art

UNIVERSITI Teknologi Malaysia’s (UTM) Centre for Diploma Studies (SPACE) recently held an art exhibition to showcase the talents of its Diploma in Architecture students.

The exhibition was officiated by renowned Malaysian cartoonist Datuk Mohammad Nor Khalid who is popularly known as Lat to his fans.

“I can see the students’ artistic side in their drawing. I am amazed as they are training to be architects, not artist. I am happy because I see bright colours and I can see that they are expressing their artistic side,” said Lat.

He singled out the art work of Alia Syuhada Ramlan titled “Empty soul of lovers”, which he described as timeless.

The exhibition at Residensi UTM in Kuala Lumpur was organised by lecturer Dr. Fawazul Khair Ibrahim, who said he choose heritage as the theme of the exhibition, to inspire the students to connect with and remember their roots.

Fawazul said despite living in an era of rapid technological advances, students should always remember their heritage, adding that he wants them to incorporate the heritage aspect in their future designs.

“Heritage should be a part of the students. This is why I want them to draw the elements.

“High rise buildings are the same in all countries but we need to have a character, but not many architects are doing this,” he said.

The art pieces will be sold for a range of between RM200 and RM800, and the money will be put in a fund for future study trips and student programmes.

UTM Space, which was established in 1993, offers education programmes for working adults in the fields of engineering, science, technology and business.

Through the variety of programmes offered by UTM Space, working adults are able to achieve their career goals, upgrade their knowledge and skills, and obtain credible qualifications to meet the expectations of employers.