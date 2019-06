S P Setia’s Setia Alamsari Sales Galleria treated children from Rumah Bakti Al-Kausar Bangi, to a buka puasa meal during the month of Ramadan.

The event was all the merrier with the participation of volunteers from Team Setia and residents of Setia Alamsari.

Apart from dinner, the team also planned an arts and craft session where the children had an opportunity to unleash their creativity during a hat and clock making workshop.

Both the residents and Team Setia also presented the children with duit raya, toys, clothes and books, and much needed essential items for the home at the conclusion of the event.