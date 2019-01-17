A new addition to the KITKAT family

KITKAT fans and chocolate lovers can now indulge in an all-new treat with the arrival of KITKAT Ruby in Malaysia, which was unveiled as the brand’s newest chocolate variant on Jan 15.

Exuding a visually striking and distinctive pink hue, the premium Ruby chocolate was developed completely without flavouring, colouring additives and genetic modification.

KITKAT Ruby is also the world’s first new chocolate variant to be created in 80 years following dark, milk and white chocolate.

KITKAT was the first to use the Ruby chocolate sensation worldwide, which was made by Swiss chocolate and cocoa processor Barry Callebaut from specially-selected Ruby cocoa beans found in major cocoa-growing regions including the Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Brazil.

“This marks the first country in Southeast Asia where KITKAT is introducing this incredible new chocolate sensation. The process involved in making the Ruby chocolate is one-of-a-kind, unlocking the colour and flavour that are already naturally present in the Ruby cocoa bean,” said Nestlé Malaysia Confectionery Business Unit (ASEAN Markets) Business Executive Officer Sachin Goel.

Goel further clarified that KITKAT Ruby is currently available only through the KITKAT Chocolatory Store and online, while the potential for it to be mass retailed is being studied and is dependent on the future response from the market.

The launch of KITKAT Ruby took place at the opening of the new KITKAT Chocolatory Store in Mid Valley, Kuala Lumpur.

The store offers consumers the chance to create their own customised KITKAT from over 10,000 different combinations of hand-made chocolate and toppings to personalised packaging designs.

The new KITKAT Chocolatory Store features an open kitchen concept, allowing patrons to witness the creation process of their custom KITKAT products firsthand, or to try creating their own KITKAT independently.

Chef Andy Van den Broeck, Senior Technical Advisor, Product Development of Barry Callebaut in Asia Pacific, was present at the launch. With his expertise in the chocolate-making process, the creative Belgian chef captivated the crowd with a fascinating demonstration of Ruby chocolate pralines with saffron-infused white chocolate ganache filling, showing the step-by-step process of tempering, shell moulding, filling, closing and de-moulding.