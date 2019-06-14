A prestigious win for Daikin

DAIKIN has been chosen as Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand Gold Award winner for the fourth consecutive year in the air conditioning category for both Malaysia and the Asian region for year 2019.

Presented by Reader’s Digest Asia-Pacific Group Advertising and Retail Sales Director Sheron White, the award was received by Daikin Malaysia Sales & Services Sdn Bhd general manager Lawrence Song during the Reader’s Digest 21st Trusted Brands Award Ceremony.

Representing a premier consumer research-based project that provides the utmost recognition to brands that have grown to become the benchmark for product superiority and reliability, the Reader’s Digest Trust Brand Award is regarded as a seal of approval by consumers’ through their vote of trust and confidence for brands.

“Trust is difficult to gain and easy to lose. Through this award, Daikin Malaysia has gained its prestigious reputation of being recognised as a trusted brand by consumers in Malaysia. We always assure our customers with our premium quality products and professional after-sales services as we strive to be their trusted solution-provider in helping them to create a comfortable lifestyle for their homes,” said Song.

He further added that as the World’s No. 1 air-conditioning company, DAIKIN will always be determined in their efforts towards bringing the ultimate and most enjoyable DAIKIN cooling comfort to the homes of millions of Malaysians.