IN conjunction with its “Wayyy More Apples” campaign, Apple Fox Cider made a giant fox shaped installation with a total of 6,148 real apples, earning the brand a place in the Malaysia Book of Records for the “Most Number of Apples Used in a Fox Shaped Display in Malaysia”.

The Apple Fox installation, which is 6.5 feet tall and 24 feet long was officially certified as the first ever fox-shaped display made with the most number of real apples in Malaysia.

“We are so glad to have the Apple Fox brand in the Malaysia Book of Records! As a fun and young brand, showcasing a giant fox installation with fresh apples really brings out what Apple Fox stands for - the quality of our cider,” said Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s senior brand manager Eileen Chui.

She said the installation also represents the brand’s quality cider, and the use of fresh apples, with each bottle containing the juice of more than one apple, to deliver the original and crisp taste of apples.

The giant fox installation was unveiled at the “Apple Fox Den Party”, which was held on April 27, 2019, at the Apple Fox Den.

As the brand believes that the used apples should not go to waste, Apple Fox will be composting the apples used in the installation with the support of GroundControl, to produce an estimated 1,200 litres of compost.

The compost will be distributed among local community gardens in the Klang Valley such as Kebun-Kebun Bangsar, Dignity Garden and TTDI Edible Community Garden, in an effort to contribute to the environment.