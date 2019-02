AIRASIA has launched a promotion that is sure to bring joy to millions, with 20% off all seats on all flights booked during the promotional period.

It’s a great chance for guests to grab a last-minute bargain and escape to one of AirAsia’s 140 destinations.

The sale is available for booking at airasia.com or via the AirAsia mobile app starting from Feb 18 (0001h GMT +8) to Feb 24, 2019 (2400h GMT +8) for the travel period beginning from Feb 25 until July 31, 2019.

AirAsia BIG Members who log on to airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app will also enjoy additional savings.

In addition, AirAsia is also offering a 20% discount on all Premium Flatbed and Premium Flex bookings, meaning those who want to travel the Worlds Best Low-Cost Premium Cabin or need more flexibility can do so for a fraction of the normal price.

To further save, AirAsia is encouraging guests to pre-book its Value Pack which includes 20kg baggage allowance, inflight meal by Santan, standard seat selection and Tune Protect travel insurance where guests are entitled to 1-hour on-time guarantee and baggage delay protection.

For the latest AirAsia news, activities and promotions, follow AirAsia on Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Instagram (instagram.com/AirAsia).