AIRASIA has launched an exclusive route to Da Lat from Kuala Lumpur, further expanding its footprint in Vietnam.

The four times weekly service to Da Lat, capital of Lam Dong province in the Central Highlands, will commence on Dec 20.

Da Lat, known as the City of Eternal Spring for its pleasant weather, was developed as a leisure town by the French in the early 1900s, and boasts some fine examples of colonial architecture, such as Da Lat Railway Station and Lycée Yersin. Da Lat is also home to three mansions owned by Emperor Bao Dai, the last emperor of Vietnam.

Other attractions include Xuan Huong Lake, a popular icon of Da Lat located in the city centre, and Linh Phuoc Pagoda, which is covered in colourful mosaic made from pieces of pottery and glass. For nature lovers, Robin Hill offers a panoramic view of the city and its natural surroundings, including Tuyen Lam Lake and Lang Biang Mountain, while trekking to the top of Mount Samson allows visitors to get a highland view of Da Lat.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said, “We are proud to expand our fast-growing network with the introduction of this new and unique route to Da Lat, Vietnam. As the first international airline to fly to Da Lat, visitors from Malaysia no longer need to drive three hours from Nha Trang or five hours from Ho Chi Minh City to get to this picturesque city. This new route will strengthen economic ties for the people of southern Vietnam, while enhancing connectivity into other parts of Asean and beyond.”

To celebrate the new route, AirAsia is offering all-in members fare for Kuala Lumpur-Da Lat from as low as RM99 from now until Sept 29 for travel from Dec 20 until March 27, 2020, only on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.

Da Lat is AirAsia’s seventh destination in Vietnam after Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Can Tho and Phu Quoc.