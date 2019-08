AFTER months of snowballing, the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot is anticipated to hit the RM30 million mark and Da Ma Cai customers are looking forward to the possibility of winning the massive jackpot prize.

Meanwhile, if the 1+3D Jackpot 1 prize money goes beyond RM30 million without any winner, the jackpot cascading feature will immediately come into effect. Under this circumstances, the amount in excess of RM20 million from Jackpot 1 will cascade and be added to the 1+3D Jackpot 2 prize, instantly elevating the Jackpot 2 prize money into a sum greater than RM10 million.

As the 1+3D Jackpot 2 has 60 possible winning combinations, it makes it easier for customers to win millions.

A Da Ma Cai spokesperson said the System Bet is available for customers who wish to play more than two 4-digit numbers, to increase their chances of winning the jackpot with more pairing combinations.

“Alternatively, customers could also opt to play the Da Ma Cai House Share System Bet (HSSB) that allows them to buy a share of a System Bet. The types of HSSB options range from HSSB4 to HSSB150. Customers can play more numbers but at a fraction of the price,” said the spokesperson.

Da Ma Cai is a brand of Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd (PMP), Malaysia’s authorised numbers forecast operator. On an annual basis, Da Ma Cai actively supports various causes in the areas of education, social welfare and public health.

Following the acquisition of PMP by Jana Pendidikan Malaysia Sdn Bhd (JPM), all of PMP’s net dividends that JPM receives will be donated to The Community Chest.

With this structure, Da Ma Cai has effectively been transformed from a for-profit organisation into a social business, providing long term donations to The Community Chest for the benefit of the Malaysian community.