TO commemorate Tunku Abdul Rahman University College’s (‘TAR UC’) higher education journey since its inception, the Faculty of Accountancy, Finance and Business (‘FAFB’) organised the FAFB Odyssey of Excellence 2018 on Nov 2, 2018 for a night of entertainment, enjoyment, and most importantly, celebration in conjunction with TAR UC’s upcoming 50th anniversary.

The rain that night did not dampen the spirits of those present, as the performances, ranging from a Chinese orchestra symphony, contemporary singing, dance performances, to a riveting festive drum, kept the 400- strong audience in high spirits and entertained throughout the three-hour event.

In his speech, Prof Ir Dr Lee Sze Wei, President of TAR UC, spoke on how the institution grew despite facing challenges.

“Next year, TAR UC will be celebrating its 50th anniversary and indeed it is a great feat considering that TAR UC is going to be half a century old. It was very challenging, but it did not deter the institution from imparting knowledge and the determination put forth by students to learn.”

The FAFB Odyssey of Excellence 2018 was also attended by many representatives from the various accountancy and financial professional bodies, and corporate partners that work closely with TAR UC to provide continuous industry-relevant and professionally driven business education to current and future students.