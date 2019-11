SUNWAY Malls emerged a big winner at the International Council of Shopping Centres (ICSC) Asia Pacific Awards recently, bagging two awards for two of its malls.

ICSC is a global trade association of the mall and retail real estate industry, advocating for the industry to be broadly recognised for the integral role it plays in the social, civic and economic vibrancy of communities across the globe.

Sunway Pyramid won Gold for its mobile app under the Emerging/Digital Technology category, whilst Sunway Putra Mall won Silver for its AUTSOME is Awesome initiative under the Cause-Related Marketing category.

Sunway Putra Mall’s win was in addition to another accolade accepted for the same initiative, a Bronze in the Marketing Excellence Awards by Singapore-based Advertising+Marketing Magazine under the Corporate Social Responsibility category.

Sunway Malls CEO HC Chan, shares that the recent recognitions are the results of group’s journey in crafting personalised experiences for the community.

“Each of our malls have their individual identities but we are all unified with the same vision. The malls have their own interpretation to creating unique experiences that enriches lives, enabling Sunway Pyramid to create a mobile app that features Malaysia’s first real-time indoor navigation and Sunway Putra Mall to become Malaysia’s first autism-friendly mall,” said Chan.

With these new awards, Sunway Malls has won a total of fourteen awards just this year. Of the fourteen, Sunway Putra Mall’s AUTSOME has won three this year alone although the initiative only took off earlier this year.

“The main motivation behind AUTSOME was to create an inclusive environment for the autistic community. To have our autism initiative recognised in the Asia Pacific region is just the first step. We hope our intention in creating an inclusive environment will be elevated on a global platform next,” said Phang Sau Lian, general manager of Sunway Velocity Mall and creator of AUTSOME is Awesome.

Phang acknowledged that the mall’s AUTSOME achievement is proof that they have found success in their community engagement efforts.

“The community recognises our contribution to them through our initiative and many built affinity with us through this campaign along the way. If it’s not for their support, we could never have created Malaysia’s first autism-friendly mall,” she said.