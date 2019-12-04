Avenue K lights up for Christmas

SEE the festive season in a whole new light as Avenue K illuminates the mall in a magnificent display of glittering lights! From now until Dec 27, the ground floor of Avenue K will be transformed into a sight to behold as it shimmers and shines to the theme of “A Shimmery Christmastide”.

Set amidst the spectacular backdrop of a charming golden gazebo, two angelic statues welcome shoppers to the perfect spot for photo opportunities amongst giant Christmas trees wrapped in twinkling lights. Above, red and golden chandeliers are suspended from the ceiling to illuminate the atrium’s “sky”, creating a dazzling display of spellbinding lights.

Begin your holiday experience with a visit to the charming Christmas marketplace and feast on seasonal delights and shop for sweets, gifts, and treats at the festively decorated booths.

Look out for Santa and Santarina as they walk around the mall to spread festive cheer. Who knows, if you’ve been nice and not naughty, Santa might just give you a gift to bring home. Pose for a picture with Santa and Santarina to capture heart-warming memories that will last for years to come.

As Christmas is a season of giving, Avenue K recently invited the children from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Mary KL for a celebration. To make Christmas the most magical time of the year for them, they were invited to shop at Max Fashion for a chance to look cool and stylish during the holidays.

That’s not all, Avenue K also unveiled a Christmas Wishing Tree where the children were given the opportunity to hang their Christmas wishes on the tree for shoppers at large to fulfil their Christmas wishes. Shoppers may drop the gifts at the Information Counter and the mall will deliver the gifts to the children before Christmas Day.

The celebration continued with songstress Joy Victor entertaining the children with a special Christmas performance while the children later showed off their vocal skills by giving a special Christmas carol presentation. To end the day on a happy note, the children were treated to a delicous dinner at Urbean.