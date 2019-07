Straight out of South Korea, LG Electronics Malaysia (LG) launched its PuriCare Tankless water purifier for the local market on Jul 11. The revolutionary “tankless” water purifier that is a proven hit in South Korea will be providing Malaysians with healthier lives as it gives easier access to clean drinking water right in the comfort of one’s home.

Water

Operating to environmental-friendly standards, the tankless technology directly filters water without being impeded by a tank, as in contemporary water purifiers. The absence of a tank makes the water devoid of dangers and risks from hazardous micro-organisms that grow within water tanks.

With LG’s Inverter Compressor and Induction Heating (IH) System innovation, the PuriCare Tankless water purifiers allows users to instantly consume hygienic drinking water at their desired temperature, while the item itself consumes less energy.

“At LG, we firmly believe that clean air and water are ubiquitous necessities everyone should be able to enjoy. With that in mind, today we are also unveiling a new-line up of products, (such as) PuriCare, designed to further enhance the quality of our consumers’ lives, especially their health,” said LG Electronics Malaysia managing director Kim Kyu Tae.

For those who need a reminder to consume sufficient water each day, check out LG’s Smart ThinQ app of which you can sync with this water purifier to monitor your won or family’s water usage.

According to Kim, the LG PuriCare range of air and water purifiers bring consumers the best of nature’s elements, without the grime and pollution that the present environment entails and safeguards the consumer’s and their loved one’s, health and wellbeing.

The advanced new water purifying system is backed by Total Service Care 1.2.3, the company’s comprehensive service plan that supports the replacement of core components and regular in-home visits from qualified technicians through Visiting Care. LG PuriCare additionally comes with a 10-year warranty for its compressor.

Air

Recent reports from the World Health Organisation revealed that six million deaths were associated with air pollution - indoors and outdoors. Hence, it is apt for LG to introduce its trend-setting air purifier, which is equipped with advanced air purification technology. The appliance operates on a cutting-edge air filtration system and air purifying technology that provides users with instant access to fresh, clean air throughout their homes.

The PuriCare air purifier utilises a 360° Total Care Filter System that combats micro particles, harmful gases and odours. The filter’s first layer of defense removes the noticeable and larger-sized dust particles with specialised filters then further eliminates all external dust and ultra-fine dust. The final filter targets odour-causing agents such as formaldehyde.

“By incorporating an innovative 360 degree structure, LG’s new air purifier helps users achieve a healthy indoor environment,” Kim said.

“As levels of fine dust, pollution, and house dust increase, it is becoming increasingly important to preserve the home as an area where clean air can be guaranteed. LG will continue to develop home appliances that protect the health of consumers and their families,” he concluded.