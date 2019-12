BEACH Club Café KL (BCCKL), hosted a bash in celebration of its 20th anniversary with close to a thousand guests in attendance.

The twentieth anniversary celebration was also a commemoration of thanks to the club’s many business associates and most importantly its dedicated employees for the tremendous amount of trust, work and commitment they have exhibited since its inception in 1999 – helping everyone realise the success the group has achieved over the last two decades.

“Everyone who is present tonight and those whom have been our greatest supporters from day one are the keys to where we are today”, said managing director, Datuk Judy Ng.

Ng and her late significant other, Ronnie Choong Hock Phung, along with a few good friends, opened BCCKL two decades ago at its original location, opposite Emporium – a well- known nightclub in the 90s – at the corner of Jalan P. Ramlee and Jalan Sultan Ismail. After a successful 14-year run there, Beach Club was moved to its present location.

“We continue to work on our brand as we’re constantly changing with the times. I don’t think there’s ever been a time when we just sat still,” said Ng.

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini, said “Carlsberg is very privileged to have such a close working relationship with Beach Club Café KL. This long-standing relationship has played a leading role in Carlsberg’s success and its strategic location helped promote our brands to both local and international tourists.”

The venue gets its name from the architecture beauty of thatched roofing and wood flooring prominently laid out in its 11,000-square-foot, multi-level building — a classic beach themed concept its proprietors have embraced since day one.

“A lot of people have been coming here for years for the experience and daily live entertainment. If you’ve not been to Beach Club, you’ve not been to KL,” quipped Ng.