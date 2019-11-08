Bear-ific collectibles

Fans of the popular animation “We Bare Bears” can now redeem the exclusive Around the World with We Bare Bears cup collection at 2,382 of the nation’s largest convenience chain store, 7-Eleven Malaysia nationwide. The cup collection comes in 35 colourful designs, each featuring a country such as Malaysia, England, Japan and Belgium, among others.

From now until Dec 30, customers that spend RM5 and above in a single receipt at any 7-Eleven Malaysia outlet will receive programme stickers. A bonus sticker will be rewarded if the purchase includes a selected partner product from brands like Heaven & Earth and P&G. Items from 7-Eleven Malaysia’s ever-expanding fresh food range is also eligible as a partner product.

With a total of 10 stickers, an Around the World We Bare Bears cup can be successfully redeemed. Another option for customers is to purchase the cup at RM7.90 alongside six stickers. The redemption period for this campaign will run until Jan 6 next year.

7-Eleven Malaysia general manager Ronan Lee said the company is absolutely ecstatic to be having yet another exciting redemption campaign.

“With the successful Cartoon Network franchise’s huge following, especially the youth, we are confident avid fans of the bear trio will show tremendous support for the campaign. Moreover, each cup design features an iconic landmark and national costume of various countries” he said.

“It is a great learning opportunity for the young ones to get to know the different cultures of these countries. The BPA-free cup collection is also perfect for the upcoming holiday season, where it can be used to serve drinks during dinner parties with friends and family.”

Participating in the social media contest “1 Bear 1 Cup” gives fans a chance to take home an adorable large-sized We Bare Bears soft toy. To join, participants are required to submit a creative photo of one bear and one cup along with the hashtags #WBB1Bear1Cup and #7ElevenMY on Facebook and Instagram. Entries must be set for public viewing.

For more information, follow 7ElevenMalaysia on Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.7eleven.com.my.