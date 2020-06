BERJAYA Sompo Insurance Berhad (Berjaya Sompo) today launched “Talitha’s Hunt for Happiness” campaign, a content-centric 3-part web series on YouTube, hosted by Talitha Tan, a Malaysian singer and songwriter who is widely known for her outgoing, active nature and cheerful personality, making her the perfect host for this campaign.

More than just a video with influencers, the content series explore her creative ways to finding new happiness in the new normal while adhering to the social distancing rules by staying at home and leveraging on video conferencing technology to stay in touch with her friends. The web series also features the 2017 SEA Games football hero N. Thanabalan, F&B entrepreneur Michelle Pong of Mei by Fat Spoon, and Adian Yein, Founder & Principal of MSF Racing, as guests and subject matter experts for the three main themes of happiness in the series which are fitness, food and fun, respectively.

“During the movement control order (MCO), we saw the accelerated use of digital tools like video conferencing not just on how we do business but also how we stay connected with each other. Now that we are in the recovery movement control order (RMCO), and seeing how this technology has impacted our lives in a positive way, we decided to expand on that and look at how people are using it to find new happiness in the new normal too. Carrying on the theme of SOMPO Cares from 2019 to the year 2020, and continuing our mission to help ease anxiety especially during the MCO, we hope this campaign will help Malaysians find some inspirations, that even in this new normal, we can still do the things that excite and enrich us, and ultimately bring the happiness that we used to know and love back into our lives,” said Tsuyoshi Seto, deputy chief executive officer of Berjaya Sompo.

Mawarni Adam, head of brand, marketing communications and customer experience of Berjaya Sompo added, “We teamed up with FCB Malaysia, Jin Lim and JinnyboyTV to produce this web series. The process from the pitch to production and publication was seamless despite the logistical, communications and social distancing challenges during the MCO. We wanted to go beyond just another influencer-based video by making sure we amplified the messaging and really focused on the richness and depth of the content, that our audiences can really find inspirations from, be entertained and feel included in the happiness conversation by participating in the contest too.”

To find out more about “Talitha’s Hunt for Happiness” and to stand a chance to win exclusive prizes worth RM150 from Berjaya Sompo, please go to the campaign page at www.berjayasompo.com.my/huntforhappiness.

Earlier this year, Berjaya Sompo launched a #StayAtHome Colouring Contest to help ease anxiety during the MCO. The contest garnered significant interests and participations from the general public. Berjaya Sompo now continues the momentum with “Talitha’s Hunt for Happiness” campaign.