THE Komuter Link Card and Komuter Link Card X initiative has proved beneficial for Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB).

KTMB’s general manager Khair Johari Ishak said the strategic partnership has yielded fruitful results as of April 30, 2019.

For instance, partner Quizzin by Rasa in Nu Sentral recorded 5,862 transactions through the use of the Komuter Link Card from January to March this year.

“Along with enjoying fare discounts, users of the Komuter Link Card will have other advantages, such as discounts for products and services, along with other attractive promotions. We hope that card users will recognise the products and services that are being offered by our strategic partners that will add value to both parties,” said Khair.

The other partners are Global Fusion Sdn Bhd, Mirage Sentra Sdn Bhd, Aero Bus, Sixty Six Dot Mobile Enterprise, The Treats (KL Sentral), Cafe Coffee Day (Nu Sentral), Orange Fix Juicery (Nu Sentral), Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd and Al-Ikhsan Sports Sdn Bhd.

The new Komuter Link Card X comes with an added 20% discount on top of the original card’s 20% waiver, but it will require users to turn in their Komuter Link Card and be assigned the upgraded card that is tied to their identification cards. However only Malaysian citizens have the privilege of switching to the new card.

“The 2.6 million Komuter Link Card holders are both Malaysians and non-Malaysians. We can’t really estimate how long it’ll take for Malaysians to fully switch over. In one month, we have given around 50,000 (cards), and we expect to see the same results each month,” said Khair.

“We will continuously promote the new card so that people will be aware of the many benefits that comes with the card”.