CATS have slowly grown to become the most preferred pets worldwide. This is especially more obvious in Malaysia when it comes to the country’s love for cats.

From the opening of the first “cat cafe” in Malaysia back in 2012, more and more cat cafes have popped up nationwide. Having introduced the first cat cafe, Dr EJ Khew is now bringing C-A-T Playground to Malaysians.

Tengku Munazirah Tengku Abdul Samad Shah Al-Haj officiated at the launch of the first Selfie Sensory Playground with cats in Sunway Putra Mall on Jul 26, 2019.

In attendance were also Khew, Sunway Putra Mall general manager Danny Lee and Hagen SEA marketing manager KP Teoh.

After the launch, Tengku Munazirah visited the showcase event in Sunway Putra Mall’s main concourse, where a five-day event will be held from Jul 26 to 30.

A display of beautifully drawn art of cats by local artists is displayed at the event, while activities and attractions were also planned for the showcase, including a giant trampoline, scooter and trike rides, cat therapeutic colouring and face painting.

Designed to not only provide a space for people to chill with cats, but also to provide functionality in the development of the motor skills and sensory integration for children, the playground is also being set with a dessert theme for selfie-loving Malaysians.

Cat owners are also invited to bring their own feline friends for some fun time in the playground, especially with the variety of cat toys from Catit to play with. The selfie-friendly location is also perfect for plenty of photo opportunities.

For those without cats, there are 10 cats that are housed within the playground for visitors to interact with. These rescued cats are friendly, even with children.

Entry to C-A-T Playground requires a payment of RM15 for an hour’s worth of sensorial experience.