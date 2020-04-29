Caring for the community

7-ELEVEN Malaysia, the nation’s favourite convenience store chain in Malaysia continues its endeavours of helping underprivileged communities through its annual donation drive, Semurni Kasih, under the Community Care programme.

The donation drive is held in conjunction with the month of Ramadan, and will run for six weeks until June 9. Customers can offer their support by donating necessities such as food, beverages, groceries, household essentials, personal care and other supplies purchased from 7-Eleven stores and place them into dedicated contribution boxes in more than 2,400 stores nationwide.

As the tagline ‘You Contribute, We Distribute’ suggests, contributions received will then be distributed by 7-Eleven Malaysia to various charity homes and charitable causes across the nation.

Through the campaign in 2019, 7-Eleven Malaysia has disbursed nearly RM19 million worth of provisions to more than 1,900 beneficiaries since its inception in 2008.

Ronan Lee, Marketing General Manager of 7-Eleven Malaysia said, “We are ever grateful to our customers who have supported Semurni Kasih throughout the past 12 years and ever more so for this year, we would like to call upon everybody to contribute, no matter how small as every little bit counts to bring some respite to the less-fortunate nationwide who are doubly affected by the current pandemic situation as together, we are able to help the underprivileged even more.”

“So, do drop by to contribute and at the same time enjoy great savings and sample imported Korean merchandise through our on-going Seoul-ful Ramadan campaign whilst enjoying the latest trending products such as the Walls x Tealive Boba Ice-Cream as well as not forgetting our ever iconic Slurpee,” he concluded.

Semurni Kasih is part of 7-Eleven Malaysia’s Community Care, a non-profit entity set up to implement corporate responsibility and philanthropic initiatives in support of underprivileged groups and sustains environmental conservation efforts.

For more information on Semurni Kasih 2020 and the list of beneficiaries, please visit www.7eleven.com.my or follow 7ElevenMalaysia on Facebook and Instagram.