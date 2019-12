ON Dec 12, shoppers can get a free KK Eco bag with any purchase of RM12 and above at selected KK Super Mart outlets.

Also, to celebrate Christmas and New Year, shoppers can get a 2020 KK Edition Calendar with a minimum purchase of RM30 in a single receipt from Dec 16 to Jan 3, 2020.

For more information, visit KK Super Mart’s facebook (@kksupermart) and instagram (@kksupermart).