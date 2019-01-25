Chinese New Year with a 70s vibe

SUNWAY University’s Chinese Independent School Alumni (CISA) Club recently hosted their fifth annual event to welcome the Year of the Boar.

The two-day celebration themed “The 1970’s Oriental Spring” is aimed at providing students and staff the experience of a joyous Chinese New Year celebration with a 70s vibe.

The festive celebration started off with a Lion Dance performance by members of CISA, followed by a collaboration of 24 Seasons Drum and Kompang performance by CISA members and Sunway University Sahabat Society, and a Dragon Dance by students of Chung Hua Independent High School Klang.

“It’s very fascinating to see the lion dance performance as we only get to see it once a year during Chinese New Year,” said Nur Humaira Shariff and Nurul Amalina who are first-year ACCA students at Sunway TES.

Included in the celebration, was a cultural corner and an experiential exhibition at the University’s foyer. This includes a wishing pavilion and a showcase featuring the culture and tradition of the five main Chinese dialect groups in Malaysia.

Bamboo plates were sold on site for participants to write their wishes which were then hung on the wishing pavilion. Other activities at the cultural corner included Chinese calligraphy, Chinese knot, Plum Blossom drawing, tea art and Sichuan Opera Face.

The experiential exhibition was a 70’s vintage mini market which was also a photo booth. Next to it were game booths where participants could try their hand at completing various challenges and win mystery gifts.

Onsite were external vendors selling food, clothing, and accessories at “The 70’s Street”. Vendors included Wonder Poke Wonder Tea, Black Soya Milk, Oyoshi, Dear Darling, Krispy Kreme, Pix Tee and Yoy Tea.

Ezac Chong Jip Jun, Project Leader of 1970’s Oriental Spring shared that the team were grateful that the two-day celebration was a success.

“From the building of the wishing pavilion to setting up and decorating the mini market and the booths from scratch, the event would not have come to realisation without the efforts of all the committee members and helpers.”

Various performances were held throughout the day, these included the Bian Lian (Si Chuan Face Changing), Chinese Music performance by Sunway University Chinese Orchestra Club, CISA Chinese Cultural Dance and Nunchaku.

Dr Elizabeth Lee, Senior Executive Director of Sunway Education Group and Sunway University; Dato Dr Lee Weng Keng, Chief Executive Officer, Education and Healthcare Division of Sunway Group; Professor Graeme Wilkinson, Vice-Chancellor of Sunway University; Professor Pua Eng Chong, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Sunway University; Teo Ee Sing, Executive Director of Sunway College, Heads of Departments, students and staffs were present at the festive celebration.

“I hope the committee members and helpers have benefitted and learnt from the experience through the organising of this event. It was tough but with the same goal, unity and teamwork, the team strived to do their best and organised this wonderful event,” said CISA club advisor Eileen Kor Phei Ling.

Established on Feb 8, 2010, the club now has 542 members from 36 Chinese Independent Schools (CIS) around Malaysia.

The CISA Club aims to carry and pass on the spirit of CIS and actively organise a host of events beneficial to the holistic development of its members to enrich their campus experience.