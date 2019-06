UNVEILING the unique, integrated lifestyle-driven mixed development meta_city to the public, the Villamas Group displayed their commitment to creating spaces that transcend the norm with the perception that life is never ordinary.

Promising a city away from the city by seamlessly blending an innovative, design-driven and practical development comprised of serviced apartments, branded suites, an iconic tower, shopping mall and international hotel, meta_city is set to transform the landscape of Seri Kembangan.

As a transit-oriented development with a gross development value of RM1.8 billion, meta_city aims to inspire, infuse and create an extraordinary lifestyle for cosmopolitan dwellers wanting to live and work in the suburbs.

“Our main priority is to contribute in a positive way and elevate the status of Seri Kembangan with meta_city. Therefore, we want to create a live, stay, chill and work concept here, one that is hassle-free and productive,” said Villamas Group CEO Gan Teck Seong during the pre-launch.

meta_city will comprise of META_residence, which is built as progressive residences within the three towers (Tower A, B & C) identified as LUX SOHO, LUX, BLIZ and BRANDED SUITE.

The LUX SOHO and LUX in Tower A merges exclusive luxury with urban functionality within a single stylish layout for single people or young couples that lead trendy and energetic lifestyles.

BLIZ in Tower B is the new address for luxurious family living, featuring the largest layout choice with Dual-Key options designed for families with slow paced and comfortable lifestyles.

At the centre of the “Golden Triangle” with international schools and colleges, and businesses scattered around the area, meta_city has easy links to major highways such as the LDP, Putrajaya-KLIA, MEX and SILK highway. There is also excellent connectivity with an MRT station right at the doorstep with a proposed link bridge straight to meta_city.

Additionally plans are underway for a dedicated U-turn interchange flyover in both directions to ease traffic congestion and create easy access to meta_city.