IF you’re a Lords Mobile fan, it’s time to add some awesome and endearing figurines to your Lords Mobile hero collection! You can now stand a chance to win Lords Mobile figurines by participating in the Lords Mobile Merchandise Items Contest organised by IGG, and supported by 7-Eleven Malaysia and Google Play. Submissions period begins from 1 July to 31 July 2019.

Lords Mobile is now set to give its fans a chance to win these figurines in three simple steps! To participate, purchase a RM200 Google Play gift card at any 7-Eleven Malaysia stores, scan the QR code on the poster or access into http://lordsmobile.igg.com/project/lm/?k=ggcmy and fill in the participating information required at the webpage.

Hundred lucky winners will be randomly selected and each winner is entitled to receive a Lords Mobile Hero Figurine! Participants can increase their odds of winning by submitting more entries!

7-Eleven Malaysia’s general marketing manager Ronan Lee said the retailer aims to enhance the gaming experience of their customers with Google Play gift cards.

“Through this Lords Mobile Merchandise Items Contest, our devoted customers can grab themselves a special gift whilst being able to enjoy the Lords Mobile game. We want our customers who are the fans of Lords Mobile to be able to feel the real happiness and excitement,” he said.

Lee added that customers can now game conveniently as they can easily grab a Google Play gift card at the nearest 7-Eleven outlet.

“We encourage Lords Mobile players and the community to join the contest and collect the attractive figurines! Grab a gift card, play and have fun!”

The submission period is from July 1 to July 31, 2019.

For more information and contest terms & conditions, please visit www.7eleven.com.my or Facebook at 7ElevenMalaysia.