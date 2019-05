ENVISIONED to be a platform for homegrown talent, CUCKOO Malaysia has launched a corporate social responsibility foundation called CUCKOO Creative Arts Foundation (CCAF) to bridge the gap for artists nationwide to make their mark in the arts scene.

Launched at the Now Theatre in Kuala Lumpur, the foundation was officiated by CUCKOO CEO Hoe Kian Choon, Super Fun Entertainment PLT managing director Guan Qi Yuan, writer and poet Zhuo Ruo Peng, CUCKOO marketing director Queenie Goh and CUCKOO assistant marketing manager Steven Tan.

Introducing the foundation’s intention in developing the local arts industry, CUCKOO Friend Aanantha highlighted CCAF’s five art initiatives; film, literature, art, craft and interior design, art and creative performances, and school activities.

Individuals, companies or organisations and educational institutions that are qualified to apply for the sponsorship can do so through either of the two submission periods in the second half of 2019; the Q3 submission period from May 7 to Jun 16, and Jul 1 to Sep 8 for the Q4 period.

Following a list of requirements, each application will be evaluated by a committee of experts; CUCKOO Friends, Nabil Ahmad and Aanantha, Guan and Zhuo along with Goh and Tan.

The announcement of shortlisted art projects that will be granted an exclusive sponsorship will be made on Jul 1 and Oct 1 for Q3 and Q4 submissions respectively.

With the purpose of developing the local arts industry, the CCAF is visualised to be a platform to discover and amplify homegrown talents. At the event, Goh explained that “CUCKOO would like to highlight the importance of the thriving arts scene in Malaysia. We hope to recognise these talents through this foundation that will consequently benefit the community as a whole”.

For more information, visit www.cuckoo.com.my/ccaf