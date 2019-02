DAIKIN Malaysia has opened a new showroom at the Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park. Called a Proshop, it is the fifth outlet in the Klang Valley to showcase the company’s range of air-conditioners.

The new showroom showcases Daikin Malaysia’s Home Central Air Conditioning (HCAC) system which is suitable for high-end residential units and light industrial buildings.

The Proshop has different types of air-conditioners, created specifically for the kitchen, living room, bathroom, wardrobe or closet and bedroom. These air-conditioners can be installed to complement the design of the various rooms.

“Proshop caters to a niche market in Malaysia, especially high-end users, as the products have special features to cater for residential properties like bungalows and luxury condominiums,” said Proshop’s Head of Division - HCAC business Edwin Chai.

While Daikin authorised dealer Jimmy Ng said the Proshop is promoting the concept of “blending” the air-conditioner unit into the interior of the home.

Ng also hosted a Chinese New Year open house in conjunction with the opening of the new showroom, where guests were entertained with a lion dance performance and a delicious meal.