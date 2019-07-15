Designed to pique interest and arouse curiosity

FIRST City University College (FC University College), formerly known as KBU International College, celebrates World Interior Day annually. This year, the university decided to make the occasion more memorable for its interior architecture and design students by inviting Dulux Malaysia to conduct a special workshop.

The event, themed “Designing Space, Changing Lives”, was held at the university campus in Bandar Utama and aimed to connect the students with professionals and members of the design community. The scholars had the opportunity to explore, learn and discover, and open up their minds through the many experiences they received.

Said FC University College Architecture and Design Student Club president, Elwin Kee, “The event also hoped to give the interior design and architecture profession a stronger voice in the community by drawing attention to the tangible and intangible impact design has on everyone. It was only appropriate for us to have this event to honour those from the profession while raising awareness on the need for well designed living spaces.”

A workshop by the paint company was part of the event. It had a theme of its own - “Space, Dream, Love, Act”. It focused on introducing students to Dulux’s “4 ColourFutures 2019” palette which was established to empower people to create homes full of purpose and possibilities. From informative talks to workshop activities, creating mood boards and impromptu presentations - there was much interaction and engagement as most of the activities required group discussions and teamwork.

IAD students who visited the UK during the London-Manchester educational trip in March this year also had the chance to share their experiences. Each of these experiences were conveyed in sketches and displayed in an area transformed into a mini gallery.

World Interior Day is just one of many interesting events organised for students to enjoy, learn and benefit from when they register at First City UC across Foundation, Diploma, Bachelor Degree or Postgraduate programmes. Enrol now for First City UC’s September and October intakes, especially since its programme graduates are known to secure job offers even before completing their studies.

