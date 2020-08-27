Digi distributes micro:bits sets to 132 Pusat Internet to enable future skills learning

DIGI Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) has distributed micro:bit quick start kit boxes to 132 Digi-managed Pusat Internet across Malaysia to provide greater access to digital learning tools for students from underserved communities. The micro:bit quick start kit boxes ensure that students are equipped with hands-on tools, opening up opportunities for them to level up and pursue their interests in digital learning pathways.

The initiative is a part of Future Skills For All, a 3-year partnership by Digi, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), UNICEF Malaysia and supported by the Ministry of Education (MOE), which aims to digitalise the current Reka Bentuk Teknologi (RBT) and Asas Sains Komputer/Sains Komputer (ASK/SK) education syllabus currently taught in primary and secondary schools. The micro:bit boxes are meant to supplement the digitalised modules to provide a more enriching and interactive learning experience.

The devices are anticipated to benefit close to 7,000 students who frequent these Pusat Internet by the end of the year. Digi has been equipping internet centre managers via webinar sessions on microbit programming since the start of the movement control order (MCO) and will be organising future trainings on ASK/SK modules which will be made available for wider demographics of students from the secondary level in the near future.

Digi’s Head of Sustainability, Philip Ling said that it is important that nobody gets left behind when it comes to access to education programmes that promote future skills capacity building. “As part of Digi’s Yellow Heart commitment, we aspire to strengthen the inclusivity in rural areas by empowering students from underserved communities with digital tools, especially at a time when e-learning is a necessity. Through these micro:bit quick start kit boxes, we hope to stimulate the inquisitive nature within schoolchildren to explore, imagine, learn and adopt skills which will ideally future-proof their career pathways,” said Ling.

In addition, Digi has partnered MOE to serve as one of its content partners and is committed to hosting its digital learning modules and tools on MOE’s DELIMa (Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia) platform enabling teachers and schoolchildren to access the Future Skills For All modules and CyberSAFE content 24/7 in both Bahasa Malaysia and English languages. Future Skills For All can be accessed at https://sites.google.com/moe-dl.edu.my/futureskillsforall-microbit/utama

Beginning Sept 1, Digi customers will be entitled to purchase the micro:bit quick start kit boxes via MyDigi Rewards with an additional 15% discount. The micro:bit quick start kit boxes retails at RM99 each.

For more information on Digi, visit www.digi.com.my.