To celebrate Liverpool FC’s historic and well-deserved Premier League win, Carlsberg Malaysia is giving fans a chance to raise their glasses towards Probably the Best Football Club in the World with the Red Champions Kit – a virtual Red Keg that can be purchased for RM500.

It comes with two limited-edition Liverpool FC Carlsberg glasses and 100 Carlsberg beers that can be redeemed and shared at participating bars, restaurants and bistros nationwide together with friends and fellow supporters of the Reds.

The virtual Red Keg is limited to the first 100 fans only who are registered users of “Adopt a Keg”, another initiative by Carlsberg Malaysia that rewards consumers with free draught beer at participating outlets, helping F&B businesses come back stronger when the social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Virtual kegs from Adopt a Keg and the Red Champions Kit can be redeemed at up to 10 glasses a time from participating outlets, and virtual keg balances can also be shared digitally with other users on Adopt a Keg.

“Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, Carlsberg has stood with Liverpool FC from the very beginning with the longest partnership in league history – currently 28 consecutive seasons!” said Carlsberg Malaysia Managing Director Stefano Clini.

Leading up to Liverpool FC’s definitive league win, Carlsberg rewarded die-hard fans through a contest on its Facebook page where the 30 most creative photo and caption submissions won a virtual keg of 100 Carlsberg beers each to share.

The contest that ran from Jun 15 to 21 collected heartfelt fan tributes and memories from all over Malaysia celebrating Liverpool FC’s historic march towards victory.

Carlsberg Malaysia has further encouraged consumers to celebrate responsibly by not drinking and driving, and practice social distancing when enjoying their virtual Red Keg and Adopt a Keg redemptions, which are only open to non-Muslims above the age of 21 years.

Those wishing to register for “Adopt a Keg” can do so at adoptakeg.carlsberg.com.my

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CarlsbergMY or www.probablythebest.com.my