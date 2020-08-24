Enhancing services as further support

Malaysian home improvement retailer MR. D.I.Y. has always endeavoured to do its part to provide help and support for those in need. The retailer officially handed over the keys to a newly refurbished multipurpose room, called The ZONE, on Aug 14, to University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), after a joint effort in renovating it.

Formerly an unused medical records room, The ZONE will act as a multipurpose room for UMMC employees and students to conduct and participate in lectures, tutorials, discussions, clinical teaching, as well as to update patients’ next-of-kin about their conditions.

“This is our way of thanking the medical community in UMMC, for their diligence and dedication to their duties, of looking after the Malaysian public. I hope that this humble contribution will go some way towards ensuring the well-being of UMMC frontliners and staff in general, by providing them a conducive space to carry out medical and healthcare education,” said MR. D.I.Y. Chairman Datuk Azlam Shah Alias

On this note, I also wish to thank the team at MR. D.I.Y. and UMMC for the joint effort in rising to the call to meet the needs of this hospital, and transforming The ZONE room into what it is today”.

“UMMC is one of the designated hospitals for COVID-19 patients and we were lucky to receive aid from various corporations, including MR. D.I.Y., who was the first organisation to extend a helping hand to us during the early stages of the pandemic,” said UMMC Deputy Director (Management) Iskandar Ahmad.

This is not the first time that the home improvement retailer has collaborated with University of Malaya — MR. D.I.Y. has been partnering with UMCares to organise the national competition called ‘DIY Made Simple’ for secondary school students, and it has collaborated with UMMC on other projects in the past.