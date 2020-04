The Carlsberg Foundation, the New Carlsberg Foundation and the Tuborg Foundation are targeting extraordinary grants that can mobilise and support scientific, economic and human efforts at a time when society is challenged by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The three foundations in the Carlsberg family will donate a total of DKK95 million (approximately RM60 million) as follows:

– The Carlsberg Foundation, which fosters and supports ground-breaking research into an informed future, granted DKK60 million (RM38 million) to three internationally relevant coronavirus projects led by the University of Copenhagen, Aarhus University, the Serum Institute, the Technical University, and Roskilde University.

– The New Carlsberg Foundation, which supports the arts, is donating DKK30 million (RM19 million) to restart crisis-affected art museums, providing funding for the implementation of programs that will draw guests back to museums when they reopen.

– The Tuborg Foundation, which supports young people’s commitment to a sustainable future, donated DKK5 milion (RM3 million) to an emergency pool for civil society youth organisations to launch activities targeted at people who are particularly affected by Covid-19.

Professor Flemming Besenbacher, Chairman of the Carlsberg Foundation, commented: “Covid-19 is developing exponentially right now, so we are pleased that we have in a short time been able to mobilise a collaboration between a number of the world’s leading researchers to contribute to solving the enormous challenges we face.”