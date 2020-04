FOLLOWING the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the PRIHATIN stimulus package, U Mobile will be providing all its customers (postpaid, prepaid and broadband) with free daily 1GB of high-speed data starting from April 1 until the movement control order (MCO) is lifted. This free 1GB of high-speed is available for customers to use from 8am to 6pm daily.

This is on top of the double hotspot data that the telco is offering to customers of its GX38, GX50, GX68, Unlimited HERO P99 and Unlimited HERO P138 plans via The Hottest Spot campaign. The double hotspot quota is also available to customers throughout MCO period. All U Mobile customers also get free calls to the national and state-level Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre hotlines.

U Mobile hopes that these initiatives will make it easy for customers to stay connected and stay home during these challenging times.

For more information, visit www.u.com.my/support/selfhelp/faqs/64/5458