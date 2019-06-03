Free health screenings for senior citizens

AS a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, 7-Eleven Malaysia collaborated with Tigas Alliance pharmacy and NGOHub Asia to conduct a free health screening session at Pusat Jagaan Siti Nor Aini, a shelter for senior citizens.

Held during the month of Ramadan, the senior citizens had their blood pressure and glucose level checked, and were also advised to maintain a healthy diet. The medical team also gave them suggestions on vitamins and health supplements to maintain their health.

“It is a pleasure to be spending time with and providing health screenings for the residents of Pusat Jagaan Nor Aini, during this Ramadan period. As the festive season nears, they would appreciate having some company as it gives them the assurance that there are others, who care for them,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia general manager of marketing Ronan Lee.

While, Elaine Chai, ‘#rockstarpharmacist’ from Tigas Alliance pharmacy, thanked 7-Eleven for organising the CSR event.

“We are more than grateful that 7-Eleven Malaysia has provided us with an opportunity to join this CSR activity and serve the community in need with our professional LiveMax services. This is a wonderful experience for us to be a part of creating awareness for the underprivileged community on the importance of healthy lifestyle habits.”

The event ended with the volunteers and residents breaking fast together with a scrumptious spread of local favourites such as biriyani rice, beef stew, Malay-style red chicken curry and many more. 7-Eleven Malaysia also distributed goodie bags that contained a variety of snacks for the residents to enjoy.

The shelter was founded by Dr. Abdullah Noel, who named the home after his wife Siti Nor Aini Chelladurai. For the past 10 years, the home has been providing shelter and care for homeless senior citizens, including, those, who are chronically ill.

The home cares for 53 residents with the assistance of 17 staff members through donations from Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat and Lembaga Zakat.

To generate income for the purpose of supporting the welfare of the residents, the home will be starting their own spa and car wash service. Apart from that, the shelter aims to provide support for the underprivileged Muslim community.

Pusat Jagaan Siti Nor Aini welcomes the public’s support through volunteering or financial contributions. The home is located at No. 23, Jalan Maju 2, Taman Maju, 43000 Kajang, Selangor. Interested volunteers may contact 010 2536750 for more details.