GREAT EASTERN pledges a total of RM1 million under the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund to help customers following the recent roll-out of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

The fund is extended to customers of Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad, Great Eastern General Insurance (Malaysia) Berhad and Great Eastern Takaful Berhad. Customers of Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) must be a registered e-Connect user whose policies are in-force during the fund’s coverage period, from now until Dec 31 or when the fund has reached its RM1 million limit.

The fund aims to support customers with daily hospital cash benefit of RM200 per day, up to a maximum of seven days for hospitalisation due to adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI), within 14 days of receiving an approved Covid-19 vaccination. Additionally, a lump sum of RM10,000 is provided for AEFI related deaths occurring within 30 days of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine or from date of admission to hospital due to AEFI.

“As the leading life insurer in Malaysia, safeguarding the physical and financial wellbeing of our customers has always been at the core of everything we do. Since the onset of Covid-19, we have been introducing initiatives to support our customers on every journey during these unprecedented times. The Covid-19 Vaccine Fund is another such initiative, as they prepare for their vaccination,” said Datuk Koh Yaw Hui, Chief Executive Officer of Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Fund is in addition to its RM2 million Financial Assistance Programme announced in February 2020 to help customers mitigate the effects of the pandemic, which was fully utilised.

For more information, customers may contact Great Eastern Customer Service at 1300-1300 88 or email wecare-my@greateasternlife.com.